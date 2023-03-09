Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

