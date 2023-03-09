Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.