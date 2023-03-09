Michael Thomas Miller Sells 34,408 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $3,984,102.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

