Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLYS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 over the last 90 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

