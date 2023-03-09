Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MLYS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
