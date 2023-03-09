Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLYS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last ninety days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

