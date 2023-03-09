Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLYS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
