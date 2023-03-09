Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $2,406,876 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 338.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

