MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.13.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

