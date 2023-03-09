Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $1,167,037.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,898 shares in the company, valued at $40,412,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $1,167,037.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,412,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

