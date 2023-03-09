Morgan Stanley Cuts Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target to $2.20

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.20 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CTV opened at $1.62 on Monday. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $99,079.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,720,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,672.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 112,172 shares of company stock worth $133,340 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovid by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Innovid by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

