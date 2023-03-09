Morgan Stanley Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $46.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

