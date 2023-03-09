MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of MP Materials worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

