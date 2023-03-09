MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 943,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $68,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 156,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.