Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1,658.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 13.7% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 251.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $7,698,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $253.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

