NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NNVC opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
About NanoViricides
