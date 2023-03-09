NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NNVC opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

About NanoViricides

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.