National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.85% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $409,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

