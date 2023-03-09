Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several brokerages have commented on NLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

