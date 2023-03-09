Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE NLS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nautilus by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.