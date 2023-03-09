Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, William Blair cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.
Nautilus Stock Performance
NYSE NLS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
