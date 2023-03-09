nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Holdings Trimmed by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCNO stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

