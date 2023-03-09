Needham & Company LLC Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $22.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 243.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

