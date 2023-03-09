Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,802 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NBW stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

