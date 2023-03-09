New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

