NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.