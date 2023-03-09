Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 30,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

