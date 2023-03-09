Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $247.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.68.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $216.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

