NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.29.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NWH.UN opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.48.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

