NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,753,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

