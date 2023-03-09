NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.