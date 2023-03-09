NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.87. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

