Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Lessened by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

