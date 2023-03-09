Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

