Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.