Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLFS. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $35,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $35,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,505.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,284 shares of company stock worth $1,332,255. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

