OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) SVP Joseph W. Hauser Sells 2,554 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,383.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

