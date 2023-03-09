OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) SVP Joseph W. Hauser Sells 2,554 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of KIDS stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,383.79 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
