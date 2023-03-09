OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of OSI Systems worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also

