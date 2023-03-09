Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

