Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.