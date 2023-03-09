Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Pacific Current Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Pacific Current Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 8.10.
Pacific Current Group Company Profile
