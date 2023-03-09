Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Pacific Current Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Pacific Current Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Pacific Current Group Company Profile

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

