Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 128,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

