Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,102 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $17,237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $816,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSRM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

