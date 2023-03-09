Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.24% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

