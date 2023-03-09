Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Paramount Group stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

