Parth Mehrotra Sells 48,473 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,374,209.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,034.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80.
Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.