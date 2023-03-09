Parth Mehrotra Sells 48,473 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,374,209.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,034.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

