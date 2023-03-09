Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,303.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGPHF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

PGPHF stock opened at $907.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $954.37 and a 200-day moving average of $930.62. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $753.75 and a 12 month high of $1,353.00.

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

