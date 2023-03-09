Patrick Alias Sells 600 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75.

Cognex Trading Up 0.3 %

Cognex stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

