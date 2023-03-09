Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,973,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,863,000 after acquiring an additional 86,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,173,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maximus Stock Down 1.4 %

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE MMS opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

