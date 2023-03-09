Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

