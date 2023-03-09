Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.