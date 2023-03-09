Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 37,246 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

