Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

