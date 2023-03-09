Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.