Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2,303.4% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 55.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after acquiring an additional 913,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

